John “Nate” Butler Wirrick died on July 22, 2017 in Clay Center, Kansas at the age of 77. He was born on May 23, 1940 in Bloomington, Illinois and served his country faithfully as a radio communication petty officer in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene M. Butler, and his father, John Kemp Wirrick; his sister Y-Vonne Louis Durham; and two daughters, Simone Monique and Angela Dawn.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and seven children; Tamara (Lorren) McClain, grandchildren Brandon and Brett; Tricia (Glenn) Engel, grandchildren Rachel, Ricky, Lorielle, Candace and Courtney; John (Sydne) Wirrick, grandchildren Niki and Y-Vonne; Jeff (Darlene) Wirrick, grandchildren Ethan, Michael and Elliot; Y-Vonne (James) Sikes, granddaughter Shelby; Michael (Kerry) Riek, grandchildren Mackenna and Addie M; Michelle (Michael) Krumdick, grandchildren Jordan and Jacob; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

John was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing, bowling, hunting and golfing as well as playing board games with his family. He was known as “Papa Nate” to many in the community of Clay Center and Morganville, generously serving through various organizations such as the Angel’s Kitchen and Headstart Fathering Club. He was a charismatic, charming man who easily endeared those he encountered with great story telling and humor. He leaves behind a richness of family and friends, who gained more of life itself from his presence here on earth.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Clay Center Evangelical Covenant Church at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 3-8pm at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Memorials contributions may be made to the Nate Wirrick Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home.

