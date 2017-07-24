The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Jean Anne Marie Beard

by Leave a Comment

Jean Anne Marie Beard, 85, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017. She was born January 18, 1932, at home, in Mentor, KS.

She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Blanche Hepner; two husbands, John Wheeler and Willie Beard; her son, Dennis Wheeler; a granddaughter, Nicola Beard, sisters, Evelyn Wamser and Betty Lloyd; brothers, Virgil Hepner and Robert Hepner;

Survivors include her sons, Michael Wheeler of Salina and Robert Beard of Smolan; her daughter, Vicki McCune;of Salina, 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services that are planned for Jean will be private.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Care Hospice or The American Stroke Association, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *