Jean Anne Marie Beard, 85, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017. She was born January 18, 1932, at home, in Mentor, KS.

She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Blanche Hepner; two husbands, John Wheeler and Willie Beard; her son, Dennis Wheeler; a granddaughter, Nicola Beard, sisters, Evelyn Wamser and Betty Lloyd; brothers, Virgil Hepner and Robert Hepner;

Survivors include her sons, Michael Wheeler of Salina and Robert Beard of Smolan; her daughter, Vicki McCune;of Salina, 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services that are planned for Jean will be private.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Care Hospice or The American Stroke Association, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.