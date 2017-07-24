I-70 Lane closures to continue

Junction City – The Kansas Department of Transportation will again be closing lanes on I-70 beginning Tuesday, July 25, for patching bridge approaches and departures weather permitting. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – eastbound passing lane closed between mile marker 299 to 300

Wednesday – westbound driving lane closed between mile marker 300 to 299

Thursday – westbound passing lane closed between mile marker 300 to 299

Friday – westbound driving lane closed between mile marker 297 to 296

KDOT urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to work zone warning signs and slow down when approaching work zones.