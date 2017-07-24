Glen Beckley passed away July 20, 2017 in his home in Henderson Colorado at the age of 69. He was born August 14, 1947 in Stockton Kansas to the late Otis and Dorothy Beckley.

Glen spent his entire career working as an aircraft mechanic for United Airlines until he retired in 2002. Throughout his life he enjoyed rebuilding and restoring old cars, a passion he was fortunate to share with many close friends traveling together to car shows throughout Colorado and the surrounding states.

Glen was a devoted husband to his wife Chong, a loving father to daughter Angie and step daughter Nanhe, and husband Joe and his grandchildren Jaylie, Kaelyn, Justin and Jason. He was a loyal friend with a great sense of humor and he will be greatly missed.

Glen is preceded in death by his older sister Judy and his son Jeff.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 29, 2017 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Stockton Kansas. Burial will follow in Stockton Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.