Faye Ann Kimball, 66, Hillsboro, passed away July 19, 2017. She was born March 15, 1951, in Shawano, WI to TSgt George and Lois (Diestler) Kimball.

Faye was a graduate of Salina High and Bethany College. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a dedicated caregiver to disabled and elder persons. Faye crocheted, studied geology and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro, KS.

She is survived by: sons, John (Jessica) Loch, Lockport, IL, Tracey Kimball, Hillsboro, KS, Stephan Frederick, Birnamwood, WI; siblings:Steven (Lynne) Kimball, DePere, WI, Joan Kimball, Lindsborg, KS, Karen Ducas, Green Bay, WI, Diane Kimball, McPherson, KS, Katherine Patterson, Clyde, KS and 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Christian David Kimball and brother-in-law, Lee E. Ducas.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 1:00p at Zion Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Faye Kimball Memorial Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.