Council Grove – Esther Robidou Roudybush, 77 of Council Grove, Kansas passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Morris County Hospital.

She was born September 20, 1939, the daughter of William and Jessie (Ramsour) Robidou, in Morris County, Kansas. She married Gary Rogers in 1957 and together they had four children. They later divorced.

Esther was a lifelong member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She worked in healthcare most of her life. She returned to Council Grove in the late 80’s and worked at the Nursing Home and later at KI. She also volunteered at the Community Thrift Store. Esther’s greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she loved her family dearly and will be sadly missed by all. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and working in her flower gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles and James Robidou and sisters-in-law Betty and Jacque Robidou.

Esther is survived by her children: Kurk Rogers, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Vickie Rogers, of Belgium, Mark Rogers, of Colorado Springs, CO and Cathy Prudence, of Council Grove, grandchildren: Nick Crowder, of Columbus, IN, Alex Rogers, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Andrew Rogers and wife Jessica and Chris Rogers, all of Colorado Springs, CO, Ashley Rivers and husband Jonathan, of Wichita, Matt Menear, of Manhattan, and Jessica Prudence, of Council Grove; great grandchildren: William and Nicholas Crowder and Josslyn Rivers; brother Frank Robidou and wife Connie; and sister-in-law Anna Mae Robidou.

A rosary will be recited at 6:30pm, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Visitation for family and friends will follow from 7:00-8:00. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am, Friday, July 28th, also at St. Rose. A private family burial will follow later at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Building Fund. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.