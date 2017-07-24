Emma Laubhan, 108, of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Main Street Manor located in Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Emma was born on December 30, 1908, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Sr. and Eva Margaret (Becker) Stricker. She grew up in the Bender Hill – Milberger area and attended schools there. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Theodore “Ted” Laubhan on November 24, 1946, in Ellsworth, Kansas. From this union Emma and Ted were blessed with their son Frank. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Russell. She enjoyed needle work and other hand work crafts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her son Frank Laubhan and wife Margo of Wamego, Kansas; grandsons Matthew Laubhan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mark Laubhan of Tulare, California and Mike Laubhan of Manhattan, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted on September 04, 1997, 4 brothers Gottfried, Henry Jr., John and David and a sister Lydia Boxberger.

A celebration of Emma’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 01, 2017, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Burial will follow after the church service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday, July 31, 2017, at the mortuary. Family will greet guest at the church the day of the service. Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.