Community invited to USD 305 Informal discussion

The USD 305 Board of Education and interim superintendent James R. Hardy will host an informal discussion at 3:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Hageman Education Center. The public is invited to attend the “informal conversation.”

“Topics will include recent education initiatives, the state’s new school finance formula, the Kansans Can vision and more. It is an opportunity for dialogue about current issues as well as how the educational experience is changing. Join community members and educators for important conversation that supports the highest achievement levels possible for Salina USD 305 students.

If you want to learn more about the “New Day in Kansas Education” join us for this opportunity to talk! Guests do not need to register and there is no cost to attend. Sponsored by the Kansas Association of School Boards, the conversations are taking place in communities across Kansas.”