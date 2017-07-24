Central Kansas Free Fair stampedes into town with fun

Abilene- When the Central Kansas Free Fair stampedes into town, it brings a load of fun and activities.

Abilene’s annual fair runs August 2-7 at Eisenhower Park, with grandstand entertainment each night and plenty to do during the day.

The first four nights of grandstand events are rodeo. August 2 features bull riding, bronc riding and barrel racing. Three nights of full rodeo action ensue, August 3-4-5, beginning at 7:30 pm each night.

The annual parade kicks off at 4 pm on August 3. This year’s theme is Trails, Rails and Tales, to coincide with the Chisholm Trail’s 150thanniversary. LaDell Riffel has been selected as the grand marshal for this year’s parade. The Abilene woman has worked in the fair office for the last sixteen years, and her family has been involved with 4-H and beef cattle at the fair since the 1960s.

Following the parade, the Chapman FFA chapter will host a barbecue at the fairgrounds.

On Friday, August 4, the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo hosts its first round at the historic Shockey and Landes building from 8 am to 3 pm. The rodeo has its annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink night on August 4, with donations accepted for the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund, which helps cancer patients in Dickinson County with financial needs.

Activities for Sat., August 5 include the final round of competition at the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo from 8 to 2 pm, at the historic Shockey and Landes building, with a western music matinee from 4-5:30 pm. The Shoot-out Garden Tractor Pull is at 12 noon, and a dance and cheer entertainment show will be held at 1 pm. The cream pie eating contest is at 5 pm in the bandshell, and the ever popular weiner dog race is at 5:30. The race has an entry fee of $10, payable during registration at 5 pm. That evening at 7:30 pm the final night of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo takes place.

Sunday, August 6 kicks off with a Community Cowboy Church Service, sponsored by New Trail Fellowship Church at 8:30 am at the Beef Show Barn, with music by Branded. At 12 noon, the Abilene shoot-out modified truck and tractor pull takes place, with the antique and classic tractors, trucks and semis at 12 noon and the NK Pullers at 1:30 pm.

At 1 pm on Sunday, preliminary competition for the talent show will be held, with the finals at 5:30 pm. New this year is a dog fashion show at 3 pm in the bandshell.

Grandstand entertainment for Sunday night is the demo derby at 7:30 pm.

On Monday, August 7, the “What’s it Worth” show, similar to Antiques Roadshow, takes place from 3-7 pm. There is a $5 entry fee for each item brought in, and participants are asked to pre-register their item by submitting a picture of it.

At 6:30 pm, the Youth Pedal Power Pull takes place, and the grandstand entertainment for the night is a demo derby at 7:30 pm.

Live music will be heard at the fair, with four different musical groups. Jon Stork will do an acoustic performance on August 3, the Brady Weston Band is August 4, and the August 5 band is Tammy Crosby from Herrington. The music shows begin at 8:30 pm each night and will be held on stage between the carnival and the vendors.

The Cow Pie Lottery, a fundraiser for the fair board’s entertainment committee, will be held each night before the rodeo. A local chain saw artist, Ted Houlton of Abilene, will be making chain saw art on the grounds and his items will be auctioned off on Sunday, to benefit the entertainment committee.

Medallion hunts for the kids and the adults will take place on August 3-5. Clues are posted each day at 1 pm at the information booth until the medallion is found.

Tickets to the grandstand entertainment are available online at www.CKFF.net, local area outlets, and at the gate. Tickets range in price from $7 for youth up to $13.

For more information on the fair, visit www.CKFF.net or the fair’s Facebook page (search for Central Kansas Free Fair). For more information on the rodeo, visit www.WildBillHickokRodeo.com or its Facebook page (search for Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo.)