Authorities suspect arson in weekend fires

Salina Police say they have a person of interest in an arson investigation.

Sometime after 2:30 a.m. on July 22, a fire was started in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of Sheridan. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an accelerant was used to create a 35-foot-long fire path to the back door of the rental property.

Authorities say a neighbor called in the fire. The property was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

The fire did cause about $5,000 in damage.

At around 4:30 a.m. the next morning, another fire was started on a neighboring street.

First responders were called to a residence on the 800 block of Sherman after a passerby noticed that the front door was on fire. Capt. Forrester said the man was driving to work when he spotted the blaze. He quickly went to a nearby house, asking them to notify authorities as he battled the fire with a garden hose.

The residence was also empty and there were no reported injuries. Authorities said they found an accelerant at the second residence.

The damage to the second property is expected to exceed $5,000.

Capt. Forrester said they believe the fires are connected and they have a person of interest in the case.