2 hospitalized after van pushes Kan. woman, SUV into ditch

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Monday in Shawnee County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Econoline Van driven by Nelson Mathias Rodenbaugh, 26, Topeka, was eastbound on Interstate 470 at Burlingame.

The van rear-ended 2004 Chevy Tahoe parked in the number 1 lane of the 3-laned road.

The driver of the Tahoe Ronisha Nicole Webb, 38, Topeka, was outside the vehicle looking at a tire. The collision pushed Webb and the Tahoe into the ditch

Webb and Rodenbaugh were transported to the hospital in Topeka. Rodenbaugh was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.