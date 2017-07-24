2 hospitalized after Kansas apartment building fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Two people were injured during an apartment complex fire early Monday.

Just before 4a.m., fire crews responded to a reported structure fire at 5230 SW 20th Terrace, in Topeka.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the three-story apartment building, according to a media release.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and primary search of the building. The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the building.

During this fire event one occupant and one firefighter were transported to a Topeka area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and firefighter for heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross is assisting thirteen adults and six children displaced due to this fire. Initial damage estimates are $120,000.00 to the structure and $20,000.00 contents.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.