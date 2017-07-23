The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Welcome rainfall brings cooler weather to central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY –After record triple –digit heat, Kansas is thankful for the rain and cooler temperatures.

Residents in Saline County reported from .15 to .46 inches of moisture from Saturday evening’s storm.

Some areas of central Dickinson County recorded .34 inches of rain. The National Weather Service reported similar amounts in McPherson and Ottawa Counties and just a trace in Ellsworth County.

Harvey County reported over 2 inches of moisture on Saturday.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise triple-digit heat will return.

