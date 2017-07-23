USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment: South Middle School, Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment: South Middle School, 2015 Simmons July 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is for all Salina Public School students attending in school that is not enrolling online. Online enrollment is available at www.usd305.com through Friday July 28th.

Documentation required to enroll for new students to USD 305:

New families will need to provide proof of student’s identification. The following will be accepted as proof:

o Birth certificate (hospital or official state copy); or

o Copy of a court order placing the student in their custody; or

o Certified high school transcript; or

o Baptismal certificate

New families, will need to provide proof of residence. The following will be accepted as proof:

o Any current bill sent to a parent/legal guardian with name and

address; or

o Current tax statement; or

o Current lease agreement; or

o Current documents proving the purchase of residence

New families must provide a copy of their student’s immunization

records.

New families must provide a health physical completed by an approved

health care provider within 12 months of the enrollment date.

If participating in activities such as sports, cheerleading, marching band, dance, forensics, etc. student must have a Kansas State High

School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Physical Form completed each year, dated May 1st or later.

All students entering 6th grade or 9 th grade will need a new physical.

Any updated immunization records may need to be provided.

first day of school for elementary school students will be Monday August 14th.

Monday, August 14, 2017, only 6th grade, 9th grade, and new

students will attend school for orientation at the middle schools and high schools.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017, all students will attend school.