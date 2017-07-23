Officials alert residents to alleged credit card scam in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating an alleged credit card scam.

Communications officers in Cowley County reported they have taken several calls regarding what is likely a scam, according to a social media report.

The targets of the alleged scam have received text messages claiming to be from Wells Fargo, requesting they call a phone number regarding a problem with their credit card.

Once the number is called, the target is asked for their credit card information. Authorities recommended you do not call the number if you receive a text message like this, as it is likely a scam.

Credit card companies do not typically contact customers by text message or phone and ask that they provide their card numbers.