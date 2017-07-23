Brief break from triple digit heat

A return to triple digit heat is expected for portions of the area by Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny and dry weather will prevail, although a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across the region Tuesday.

Saturday Salina set a new record high temperature for July 22nd. The high was 111 degrees, passing the old record high of 110 established in 1934. Thunderstorms move into the area Saturday evening bringing just over a half inch of rain.

Nearly 1200 customers of Westar Energy in the northeast and central portions of Salina were without power for close to two hours Saturday afternoon after a bird caused a problem with equipment.

A few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Tuesday. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

A return to triple digit heat indices is likely early week through Thursday.

Periodic thunderstorm chances may re-enter the forecast Wednesday late afternoon and persist through Friday. Widespread severe weather is unlikely.