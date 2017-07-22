Royals rally for walk-off win over Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Merrifield flied out to Melky Cabrera to score Alcides Escobar, who led off the inning with a single.

The Royals, who trailed 5-1 after two innings, got their third walk-off victory in five days. The White Sox have lost seven straight and 10 of 11.

Alex Gordon had three hits and drove in three Royals runs, while Merrifield also had a two-run double in the fourth.

Neftali Feliz (1-0), the seventh Kansas City pitcher, picked up the win, throwing seven pitches in a scoreless 10th.

Tyler Clippard (1-6), who was acquired in a Tuesday trade with the New York Yankees, took the loss in his White Sox debut.

Mike Moustakas ended a 41 at-bat homerless drought with his 26th home run in the fourth.

Kelvin Herrera, the sixth Royals pitcher, worked around a ninth-inning double to Adam Engle to keep the game tied. Anthony Swarzak then gave up a single and a walk in the bottom half, but retired Moustakas on a popup on a 3-0 pitch to end the threat.

Yohan Moncada, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect in baseball, drove in four runs in his second game with the White Sox. His grounder in the second scored Avisail Garcia with the first Chicago run.

Moncada’s laser triple to left with the bases loaded in the fourth scored Jose Abreu, Garcia and Matt Davidson. It came on Ian Kennedy’s 0-2 pitch and gave the White Sox a 5-1 lead.

Neither Kennedy nor White Sox starter James Shields could make it through five innings.

Kennedy, who is winless in his last 13 Kauffman Stadium starts since Aug. 20, was removed after four innings and one batter, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks.

Shields, who is 0-1 with a 9.60 ERA in three July starts, permitted six runs on 10 hits, including Moustakas’ homer. Shields has allowed 23 hits, including five home runs, in 15 innings this month.

LATE ARRIVAL

Royals 1B Eric Hosmer was not in the lineup as manager Ned Yost said he was out of town for an undisclosed family matter. Hosmer, however, arrived during the game and struck out as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RF Jorge Bonifacio has a bruised left foot after fouling a ball off it Thursday and did not start, but walked as a pinch hitter in the ninth. . OF Paulo Orlando (fractured left tibia) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey is 0-2 with a 6.62 ERA, with opponents batting .300 in his past four starts.

Royals: All-Star LHP Jason Vargas has a 14.09 ERA in two July starts with opponents slugging .973 off him, allowing five home runs, two triples and two doubles in 7 2/3 innings.