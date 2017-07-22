Raymond Dean Bisterfeldt, Jr., 57, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 21th, 2017.

Raymond was born in Ellsworth, Kansas on December 13, 1959, son of the late Judy (Bray) Long and Raymond Bisterfeldt, Sr.

Survivors include four daughters, Teresa Aguilar, (Jamie), of Salina, Christina Keim, (Jeremy), of Salina, Saskia Allen, of Colorado, Shyla Geyer, of Wichita; son, Robbie Bisterfeldt, of Salina; brothers, Delbert “Bubby” McBroom, Tim Casto, of Salina, Terry Bisterfeldt, of Nebraska; sister, April McBroom, of Kansas City, Kansas; and 16 grandchildren with 1 on the way.

He is preceded in death by grandchild, Eric Christmann.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Monday, July 24 at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to help with funeral expenses in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.