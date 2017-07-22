Loren L. Dees, 86, passed Saturday, July 22, 2017 at his home in Ellsworth. He was born July 1, 1931, in Ellsworth to Kenneth and Neita (Mehl) Dees.

Loren was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth where he was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a rural mail carrier for the USPS for many years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 174 in Ellsworth. He married Kathryn Barta in Ellsworth on January 20, 1952. She survives him.

Along with his father Kenneth, Loren built the Garden Motel in Ellsworth then the family went on to manage the motel for 14 years.

Loren was known for being able to build, repair, or refurbish just about anything. He loved to wood carve and his carvings can be found in homes of many family members. He also had a passion for aircraft and flying. He rebuilt two airplanes and was a member of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Loren is survived by his wife, Kathryn; sons, David (Darla) Dees of New Strawn, KS, Daniel (Debra) Dees of Sioux City , IA, and Darrel (Tammy) Dees of Salina, KS; daughter, Kerry Dees of Hesston, KS; grandchildren, Hilary, Natalie, Aaron, Sarah, Joshua, Adam, and Paul; great grandchildren, Kristina and Rachel; and sister, Ila (Al) Andersen of Ellsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Dees.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439