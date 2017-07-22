Kansas Senators remain at odds over health care bill

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts is working with fellow Republicans on legislation to overhaul health care even as fellow Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran grabs national headlines for helping to stall the effort.

Roberts acknowledged during an Associated Press interview that he’s not happy with parts of the latest version of the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

His staff said he’s been working with the plan’s drafters on provisions protecting financially stressed hospitals and a home health program for rural states.

Roberts said Congress needs to move quickly because delay allows conditions in the health insurance market to worsen.

Moran jumped into the spotlight by tweeting early this week that he couldn’t support the latest version of the GOP plan, denying it a vote that it needed to pass.