The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed groomsmen day before wedding

by 1 Comment

Jesse Aldrich left a fiancé Casey and their son Weston-photo courtesy Alden-Harrington Funeral Home

BASHOR, Kan. (AP) — A Basehor man has been sentenced to a year in jail and probation for a crash that killed two relatives who were to be groomsmen at a wedding the day they died.

Leavenworth County Attorney officials say 22-year-old William Wilson was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charge stemmed from a June 2015 crash near the Kansas River that killed 29-year-old Jesse Aldrich and 34-year-old Justin Wilson.

The Leavenworth Times reports prosecutors say William Wilson had a blood-alcohol level of .09 after the accident. He was 20 at the time and the legal limit for a driver under 21 is .02.

Justin Wilson left a young son-photo courtesy Alden-Harrington Funeral Home

William Wilson and the two victims were to serve as groomsmen at Wilson’s brother’s wedding in Basehor the day they died.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Wow, one year for vehicular manslaughter? That’s a bunch of crap if I’ve ever heard of it. First he’s not even of age to be drinking. Then he’s drinking and driving, and to top it off he killed not one, but two people in a crash related to his drinking. If I sell dude down the street a bag of weed, I’m looking at more time than that, possibly. The judicial system is perfect!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *