Irene Stuber Hill, 92, of Salina, passed away Thursday July 20, 2017 at her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1924, on a farm near St. Joseph, Mo., to Charles and Nora Stuber, the youngest of six children, all of whom have preceded her in death. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and a deeply committed Christian who lived her life that way, loved her family and raised them to be strong independent people.

After high school she worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the St. Joseph area. In 1946 she married Robert Hill, another St. Joseph native, who died in 1997. She and her husband lived in Kansas City, Mo., Denver, Colo., Rock Springs, Wyo. and Hill City, Kan., prior to moving to Salina in 1960. She is survived by her four children, Steven Hill (Valerie) of Kerrville, Texas, Vicki Purslley (Richard) of Okemos, Mich., Pamela Schroeder (Richard) of Parker, Colo., and Brian Hill (Lori) of Overland Park, Kan.; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Irene enjoyed her volunteer work which included delivering Meals on Wheels for 38 years, working in the hospital gift shop, and volunteering with the Red Cross. She was very active in Sunrise Presbyterian church where she was a member for all but six years of its existence and held many church offices. In addition to her volunteer work she also belonged to several bridge groups and was a regular in the women’s bowling league for over 50 years until her death. For a farm girl from Missouri she marveled that she was able to visit her ancestors’ homeland in Switzerland as well as enjoy trips with her family to Indonesia, Greece, and Italy.

The body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Sunrise Presbyterian, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.