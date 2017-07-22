Elizabeth Katherine “Betty” (Heidrick) Brummer, 73, of Salina, peacefully passed away amongst family July 22, 2017. She was born in Beloit, April 21, 1944 the youngest daughter of Richard and Thelma (Hollis) Heidrick, and sister of Beverly (Robert Konzem) and Mark.

She graduated valedictorian of Beloit High and chose to defer a full ride scholarship to Marymount College to become a wife and mother. After all, she had met the love of her life, Kenny when she was sixteen. They were married Dec. 29, 1962 and moved to Salina. Together they built a home and were blessed to raise two wonderful daughters, LaShelle and Darcy. Their home was a happy one full of family and joyous celebrations.

She finished cosmetology school, ran a successful business and customers quickly became her friends. She gave selflessly of her time to volunteer countless hours as a school librarian, PTA member, Girl Scout Leader and American Heart Association Neighborhood Ambassador. She fostered a love of family gatherings, cooking, gardening, theater, music, dancing, reading, and traveling for her daughters and grandchildren. She made every holiday a joyous celebration. Her family was her life and she was loved dearly.

Betty is survived by: her husband of 54 years, Kenny; daughters, LaShelle Ginther (David) of Leawood, and Darcy Wojcik (Christopher) of Lake Quivira; grandchildren, Reagan Ginther of Chicago, Landon Ginther of Leawood, and Ross Wojcik and Grace Wojcik of Lake Quivira.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 230 E. Cloud, Salina, followed by funeral Mass at 10:30. Inurnment will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery followed by Celebration of Life in the St. Mary Parish Hall.

She put up a courageous fight for thirteen years and was lovingly cared for by her husband, family, and friends. She will always be in the hearts and minds of her beloved family. Her family is grateful for the deep compassion and excellent care provided by Dr. William Cathcart-Rake and Dr. Trent Davis of Salina Regional Hospital, Dr. Sarah Taylor of the University of Kansas Hospital – Westwood Campus and many nurses, aides and staff at Salina Presbyterian Manor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, or the University of Kansas Endowment Midwest Cancer Alliance, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.