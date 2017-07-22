BETTY A. FRIESEN, 88, homemaker, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 17 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 11 A.M. at the First Mennonite Brethren Church in Wichita, KS.

Betty was born on January 20, 1929 in Hillsboro, Kansas to John H. and Louise (Claassen) Suderman. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Beth (d. 1957) and survived by her husband of 68 years , Calvin H. Friesen, sons Larry, Rick and Joel Friesen, their wives Judy, Madelyn and Beverly, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials to the MB Foundation or Tabor College in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com