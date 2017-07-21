The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

USGS: Three earthquakes in Kansas this week, 5 in July

by Leave a Comment

Image Kansas Geological Survey

HARPER COUNTY – A third earthquake this week shook portions of Kansas Thursday. The quake measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered seven miles southeast of Anthony according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It follows a 2.5 magnitude quake in the same area and at about the same time Wednesday and another on Tuesday morning in Harper County.

The agency has recorded five quakes in Kansas this month, 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *