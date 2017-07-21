USGS: Three earthquakes in Kansas this week, 5 in July

HARPER COUNTY – A third earthquake this week shook portions of Kansas Thursday. The quake measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered seven miles southeast of Anthony according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It follows a 2.5 magnitude quake in the same area and at about the same time Wednesday and another on Tuesday morning in Harper County.

The agency has recorded five quakes in Kansas this month, 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.