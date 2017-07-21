Timothy Eugene “Tim” Rhea, 45, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 2:00a.m., Thursday, July 20th, unexpectedly, at his home.

Timothy was born in McPherson, Kansas on May 8, 1972, the son of Dena Sue (Trindal) and Curtis Eugene Rhea.

Timothy attended Roosevelt Elementary School, McPherson Middle School and McPherson Senior High School, McPherson, Kansas.

He attended First United Methodist Church McPherson, Kansas.

Tim worked for Sirloin Stockade as a waiter, worked for McDonald’s, both of McPherson, for Braums as a manager in Wichita, Kansas; was CNA and CMA for The Cedars Health Care Center, McPherson Care Center and New Beginnings, all of McPherson, and the Good Samaritan Home in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Tim was a jack of all trades and a master of none, he loved his family and enjoyed the time they spent together. He loved boating and camping at the lake, zip sledding and his German Schnauzer’s, Alice and Bella. Tim enjoyed working in his yard and it showed.

He is survived by his Parents, Dena & Curtis Rhea, of McPherson, Kansas; Brother Heath Rhea, and is wife Tracy, of Canton, Kansas; Brother Brian Rhea and his wife Lillian, of McPherson, Kansas; his Aunt’s & Uncle’s, Evelyn & Darrell Halbert, of McPherson, Kansas; Charles Rhea, of Hillsboro, Kansas; LaVern,and Karen Trindal, of Hutchinson, Kansas. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Olivia Grace Rhea, Josh Rhea, and Luke Rhea; several cousins , other relatives and host of friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his Maternal and Paternal grandparents, Vergail and Alvina Rhea, and Wesley and Donna Trindal and nephew Austin Lee Rhea.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 P.M. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

Funeral service will be held at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, KS, at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 24th, 2017 with Reverend Karen Rice-Ratzlaff officiating.

The Final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tim Rhea Memorial Fund and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.