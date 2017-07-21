Summer Reading Celebration to feature harpist Rojean Loucks

Summer at the Salina Public Library and the ten week Summer Reading Program were new this year. This summer we wanted to help library users get back to the basics, by encouraging all ages to read, learn and explore in May, June and July. Through summer events, classes and the Summer Reading Challenge May 18-July 28 thousands of Salina youth and adults have participated.

The weekly Summer Reading Challenge originally encouraged Salina to read 5,000 books throughout the summer. As of week 8 adults have read 2,263 books and children 15,832 books for a combined reading total of 18,095 books read. This year there was no special sign up, instead the public was invited to read and log their books at the library or on our homepage www.salinapubliclibrary.org, which counted as an entry into weekly prize drawings. Weekly prize drawings have offered an incentive for adults and youth to read and write book reviews. Prizes have included passes to Kenwood Cove, Chamber of Commerce gift certificates and gift certificates to local businesses. Grand prizes include a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fire tablet, iPad Mini and more.

Grand prize winners will be announced at the Summer Reading Program Celebration on July 28 between 2-4 p.m. The Celebration will include light refreshments, cookies and a live harp music performance by RoJean Loucks of Lindsborg. All ages are invited to join us for the Summer Reading Celebration, which is free and open to the public.