Sheriff: Darlene might be name of Kan. woman in cold case murder

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City, Kansas, woman with the first name of Darlene may have been the person whose remains were found 32 years ago in a western Missouri field.

Clay County Sheriff’s Department Det. Jesse Stoker says the name is being released in the hope of generating more clues to identify the woman who was shot in the head three times.

The Kansas City Star reports that a tipster reported the name to a hotline after investigators released a new composite in October. The tipster also said the woman might have had two children. The caller said the two occasionally rode back and forth to work.

Authorities initially thought the woman was white but not believe she was black and between the ages of 17 and 23.