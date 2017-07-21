Police: Kan. man and woman hospitalized, jailed after shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects involved in a shooting.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 1700 Block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road in Topeka after report of a shooting, according to a media release.

Upon arrival officers found 36-year-old Travis Cook with a gunshot to the leg. They also found 32-year-old Stacey Michael in the residence. She had a broken jaw.

Police reported the two had an altercation and she shot Cook in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Following treatment, police booked Cook on requested charges of aggravated domestic battery. Police booked Michael on unrelated charges.