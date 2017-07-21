The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police: Kan. man and woman hospitalized, jailed after shooting

by Leave a Comment

Police on the scene of Thursday night’s shooting-photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects involved in a shooting.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 1700 Block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road in Topeka after report of a shooting, according to a media release.

Upon arrival officers found 36-year-old Travis Cook with a gunshot to the leg. They also found 32-year-old Stacey Michael in the residence. She had a broken jaw.

Police reported the two had an altercation and she shot Cook in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Following treatment, police booked Cook on requested charges of aggravated domestic battery. Police booked Michael on unrelated charges.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *