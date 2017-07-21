Margaret Helen Conrad, 86, passed away July 21, 2017. She was born April 8, 1931 in Ellsworth, KS to Charles James and Anna Katherine (Cerney) Soukup.

Margaret attended Marymount College in Salina where she received her RN degree and worked at many different hospitals throughout her life. She was a longtime resident of Ellsworth and married Kenneth Conrad on July 24, 1956. She was also a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Ellsworth.

Margaret is survived by her close friends, Greg and Cynthia Bender of Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.

Visitation: 1-6:30 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present at 6 p.m. A vigil and rosary service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church for masses, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439