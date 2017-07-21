HERINGTON – Leslie Howard Quillman, departed this life Wednesday, July 19th, 2017, at the Valley View Senior Life Center in Junction City. He was born on July 30th, 1937, at Sesser, IL. He was the son of Lester H. and Ila (Eubanks) Quillman.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Geist, officiating.

He graduated from Sesser High School. He served in the U. S. Army in the early sixties. He worked in electrical maintenance at G. E. Corporation. He is preceded in death by a son Leslie Howard Quillman, Jr., in 2004; a sister Ruth Lockinvitze; a brother Kenneth Eubanks; and his parents.

He married Nola Casey on November 5, 1962, at the Church of the Nazarene in Herington. She survives at the home in Herington. He is also survived by two daughters Lori Ann Jarrett (husband-Dirk) of Norfolk, NY, Nancy Lynn Quillman of Herington; a son Kim Quillman of Illinois; ten grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington.