LaQuvionte Gonzalez named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior wide receiver/kick returner LaQuvionte Gonzalez added his name to the growing list of Kansas football players on preseason watch lists as he was tabbed for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, given annually to major college football’s most versatile player.

An all-around athlete with game-breaking speed, Gonzalez is a threat to go the distance from anywhere on the field. In his first season suiting up for the Jayhawks after sitting out 2015 due to NCAA transfer rules, Gonzalez turned in two scoring plays of 95 or more yards. The Cedar Hill, Texas native amassed 62 receptions and 729 yards from his wide receiver position, while turning in 1,311 all-purpose yards in 12 games. Gonzalez notched 109.3 all-purpose yards per game, bolstered by 601 kickoff return yards. As a kick returner, Gonzalez took a kickoff against Ohio 99 yards for a score and as a wide receiver, Gonzalez holds the third-longest pass play in Kansas history at 95 yards at K-State. The shifty ball carrier also turned in three games of 100 or more yards receiving in his first season in Lawrence.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its eighth season, honors the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Banquet presented by KentuckyOne Health, to be held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in February 2018. The Paul Hornung Award is an associate member of the prestigious National College Football Awards Association.

Gonzalez is one of four Jayhawks who have been name to preseason watch lists. Junior defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr., (Bednarik, Nagurski, Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Preseason All-Big 12 First Team [media, Athlon Sports], Preseason All-America Third Team [Athlon Sports]), senior tight end Ben Johnson (Mackey) and sophomore center Mesa Ribordy (Rimington), join Gonzalez as KU players who have received recognition.

Kansas will begin the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against Southeast Missouri State. The Jayhawks will also host nonconference opponent Central Michigan (Sept. 9/Family Weekend, Band Day).

Five Big 12 rivals will visit Lawrence, including West Virginia (Sept. 23/Jayhawks for a Cure), Texas Tech (Oct. 7/Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), Kansas State (Oct. 28/Sunflower Showdown), Baylor (Nov. 4/Salute to Service) and Oklahoma (Nov. 18/Senior Day, Youth Football Day).

