Kansas law enforcement to participate in weekend speed enforcement

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced yesterday that they will be participating in a six-state speed enforcement. They will work with local law enforcement and agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma “to address speeding.”

The speed enforcement will happen this weekend, from July 21 through July 23. According to the KHP, the severity of a crash increases as speed increases. This leads to more fatalities and serious injuries.

In a press release, the Kansas Highway Patrol stated…

“The agencies will patrol city, rural, state, and federal highways. Citations can be issued to those who are speeding, or those who have other traffic violations, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or not buckling up. During the enforcement, officers will be educating drivers and passengers on the importance of following traffic laws.

“Speeding continues to be a problem, and is a contributing factor in one of every four fatality crashes. Simply obeying the speed limit would result in saving dozens of lives in Kansas and thousands nationally every year,” said Colonel Mark Bruce, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.”