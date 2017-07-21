Frances E. Ingram, 86, of Salina, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017. She was born August 21, 1930 in Falun, KS to Frank and Dora (Olson) Sjo. She married Charles Ingram on July 17, 1954 in Salina.

Frances graduated from Salina High School in 1948 and attended Kansas State University. She was an avid K-State fan and loved cheering on any sport that represented a wildcat. She enjoyed going to garage sales, gardening and canning.

Survivors include her husband, Charles, of the home; children, Linda Rittel (Jeff) of Salina, and David Ingram of Andover; grandchildren, Matthew (Casey) Rittel, Kyle (Kara) Rittel, Emily Ingram, Andrew Ingram, and John Petterson; one great-child, Claire Rittel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Petterson; siblings, Rena Rundquist, John Sjo and Donald Sjo.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Ryan Mortuary. Visitation will be begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.