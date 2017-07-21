Florence Mary Poncin 82 died July 20, 2017 surrounded by her family at Hospital District # 1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born to Rudolph Earnest and Amy Matilda Lewis Reinke on February 4, 1935 at Nickerson. She graduated as Valedictorian of her Nickerson High School Class of 1953. A Lyons resident for 62 years formerly of Nickerson, she was a Homemaker and a Beautician. On July 17, 1955 she married Bernard “Bernie” Gene Poncin at Ellinwood. Survivors include her beloved and devoted husband Bernard “Bernie” of the home; Children, Jalayne & Michael Wheatley, Leonardtown, Maryland, Marlyn & Diane Poncin, Great Bend, Michael Poncin, Folsom, CA. Jalynda & Martin Cervantes, Kansas City, KS.; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a sister, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, her 6 sisters and 2 brothers.

Graveside service will be 10:00A.M., Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Lakin Comanche Cemetery, Ellinwood with Rev Aaron Withrow officiating, where the burial will take place. The casket will remain closed, friends may sign the book from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Monday at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

In lieu of flowers memorials to Isis Shrine Temple Crippled Children’s Fund in care of the funeral home.