Crimestoppers – Trailer and construction tools stolen

On July 11, 2017 between the hours of 1:30 am and 4:30 am, a white 2015 Sharp 18 foot box trailer was stolen from 225 E. Key, Salina, Kansas. A business logo of “DK Glass Specialized Construction” was printed on the back of the trailer. The trailer contained miscellaneous tools and construction equipment.

Total loss is valued $29,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.