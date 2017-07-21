Crawford and Roach construction continues

Having completed the reconstruction of the south half of the Crawford and Roach intersection, on Monday, July 24, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin work on the north half.

The project includes removal of the top five inches of the asphalt surface and replacing it with concrete, which is more resistant to the permanent depressions/deformations that occur where vehicles routinely start and stop.

The temporary traffic control currently in place will be modified to accommodate the work. Crawford Street traffic will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the 20 mph speed limit will continue. Roach Street will be closed to traffic north of the Crawford and Roach intersection at Prescott Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow additional time to continue to reach nearby destinations. The work remains on schedule to be completed in conjunction with the beginning of Central High School’s 2017-2018 school year on August 11.

The $113,000 project is part of the City’s $4.7 million road maintenance capital improvement program.