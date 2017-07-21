Court affirms conviction in beating death at Kansas radio station

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a man’s conviction in the 2014 beating death of a Wichita radio station employee.

The court on Friday rejected arguments from Antwon Banks that prosecutors presented circumstantial evidence that did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt during his trial for first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Flores. The justices ruled the state presented sufficient evidence to convict Banks.

Flores was found beaten to death in the basement of a Steckline Communication office in February 2014. Prosecutors said Banks bludgeoned Flores with a fire extinguisher after Flores found Banks scrawling hateful messages about Banks’ former girlfriend on a wall. The girlfriend was a Steckline office manager.

Prosecutors said Banks was upset over a recent breakup with the woman.