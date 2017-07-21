Carolyn May (Edwards) Hubert, longtime resident of Clyde, age 77, entered into rest, Friday, July 21, 2017 at The Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas. She was born November 20, 1939 in Brockton, Massachusetts to Fred T. and Ellen M. (Sturtevant) Edwards.

Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Wareham High School. She was a Telephone Operator in Wareham, Mass., and a homemaker.

On June 26, 1962 she married Donald D. Hubert in Onset, Massachusetts.

Carolyn enjoyed canning, gardening, crafts, crocheting, and stitching, cooking, gambling, riding around town in her golf cart and most of all spending time with her family.

She was a member of the VFW Women’s Aux., Clyde and American Legion Aux., Clifton.

Carol is survived by her husband, Donald of Clyde, daughter, Terri LeBlanc (Patrick), Lyons, KS.; 2 sons, Daryle Hubert, Craig Hubert (Stacey), both of Northmoor, MO.; 7 grandchildren,6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Freddie Edwards and two sisters, Muriel and Mary.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Monday, July 24, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. all at Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.

Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Clyde, with Rev. Dean Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to The Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3801 Vanesta Dr., Manhattan, KS 66503 c/o Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.

