Betty Nienke, 85, passed away July 21, 2017. She was born May 10, 1931 in Ellsworth County to Sidney and Vera (Hartzel) Hoffman. She married Donald F. Nienke in Lincoln County on January 25, 1953 and was a homemaker and farmwife.​

Betty is survived by her husband, Donald F. Nienke, of Salina; daughter, Ellen Kempke (Don) of Kanopolis; daughter, Patricia Ramsey (Craig) of Moline, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Nienke; and sister, Myrtle Schultz.​

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 7-8 p.m. ​

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.​

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.