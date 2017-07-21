Animal experts now warn pet owners of coyotes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Animal experts say a coyote’s snatching of a small dog near Lincoln is a reminder to keep a close eye on pets in areas where coyotes may be wandering.

Steve Anderson saw his Yorkie, Jasper, snatched by a coyote last week on his acreage west of Lincoln. Anderson says he tried to chase after the coyote, but the animal disappeared into a cornfield with Jasper.

Earlier this month a family in the south-central Nebraska city of Hastings reported a coyote bit and tried to drag away a 1-year-old child.

Hastings Police Sgt. Brian Hessler says the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. while the family was watching July Fourth fireworks. The incident follows weeks of reported sightings of coyotes in the city.

A police report says the coyote left marks on the boy’s back but quickly ran off. Officers searched but did not find a coyote in the area.

Animal Control manager Steve Beal says there have been about 35 reports of coyote sightings in Lincoln since May. He says the group hadn’t received any reports of attacks on pets before this recent incident.

Beal recommends people keep a close watch on their pets and to not let them outside unattended. He also says pet owners can carry a whistle to scare off coyotes.