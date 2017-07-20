Woman dies after ejected in violent Kansas rollover crash

SEWARD COUNTY – A woman died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Eddie E. Estes, 39, Liberal, was westbound on Road 13 three miles southeast of Kismet.

The SUV struck a deer in the roadway and traveled into the north ditch. The driver over-corrected across the center line and entered a field on south side of roadway.

When the driver attempted to pull back onto roadway, the SUV rolled once, flipped end over end, rolled two more times and a passenger identified as Lorrie D. Honea, 44, Turpin, Oklahoma.

Honea was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Miller Mortuary. Estes was not injured. Honea was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.