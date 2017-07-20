Vernon W. Hein, age 77, passed away July 2, 2017 in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born June 20, 1940 to William (Bill) and Catherine M. Ruby Hein in rural Marion County, Kansas. He grew up and went to school at Florence, KS. For most of his life he was a car salesman.

He was preceded in death by his father William, his brother Charles, his son Vernon Jr., and his wife Ellen Goddard Hein.

He is survived by his mother Catherine of Marion, two brothers Richard an Walter both of Marion, sisters Phyllis Landis of Marion, Laura Wayman of Hutchinson, Catherine Camien of Emporia, Linda Brewer of Marion, step children Chuck Hamm of Lawrence and Debbie Hamm of Albuquerque New Mexico, and a step grandchild Brady Hamm.