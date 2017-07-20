Salina Native to perform at ‘Friday Night Live’

Salina’s Randy Baldwin will headline tomorrow’s Friday Night Live Concert. The show will start at 8 p.m. in Campbell Plaza, located at 123 S. Santa Fe.

According to a Salina Arts and Humanities press release, “Baldwin does not categorize his music in any specific genre. Rather, he feels that his songs take on a life of their own as variations are added by the musicians who surround him. Influences include everything from the Beatles to John Denver, Led Zeppelin to Barry Manilow, plus country, Southern rock, bluegrass and rock’ n’ roll.

Baldwin previously played with Trial by Fire, which had a following on the West Coast. A song from the band’s first album, “Take the Time,” became a popular local hit that aired on Salina radio stations in the late 90’s. Baldwin has recruited a group of area players who will bring an energetic and dynamic performance to the Campbell Stage. “

The show is appropriate for all ages and will be free and open to the public.