Salina Liberty Signs two All-League CIF Players

The Salina Liberty is proud to announce the signings of Ricky Wyatt and Gary Henderson for the 2018 season.

Ricky Wyatt is a 5’11 225lb Linebacker from Monroe, LA. In high school, Ricky was 2 time State Defensive player of the year. Ricky’s career stats include 195 tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one touchdown. Last year Ricky played in the CIF for the Dodge City Law where he was First Team All-League. Ricky’s Liberty Head Coach Heron O’Neal said, “Ricky Wyatt is the total package. He can play the run well and the pass. He was among the league leaders in tackles for loss and sacks.”

Gary Henderson is 6’2, 255. Gary played collegiately at Glenville State University where he led the team in tackles with 99 during his senior season, which ranks him second in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) in tackles. All-Super Region One Defensive Second Team and MEC All-Conference First Team Defense honoree. Henderson played for the Dodge City Law last year where he made First Team All-League. Head Coach Heron O’Neal said, “Gary can do it all. He’s very good against the run and pass. Players with swag like that are infectious to his teammates and the crowd. He’s also a great leader.”

The Salina Liberty is celebrating its 3rd season in the Champions Indoor Football League. The Champions Indoor Football Commissioner and Salina Liberty CEO Ricky Bertz said, "The Salina Liberty are being proactive in addressing all phases of this business on the field and off it, and in doing so at a level that will become the expectation for this organization. The separation is in preparation in all aspects of this game, and under no circumstances will we not be prepared. I'm excited to show the community that excellence begins not only today, but everyday with the Salina Liberty".

