Richard R. Danner, 77, Passed away Wednesday, July 19th, in Abilene. He was born June 9, 1940 in Abilene, the son of Raymond A. “Ray” and Sylvia S. (Headley) Danner. Growing up in Abilene, Richard attended local schools, graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1958, attended Baker University, graduated from Washburn University with a degree in business administration and graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. After completing his apprenticeship in Topeka, Richard returned to Abilene to work with his father until taking over the business at his father’s death in 1968. On May 18, 1985, he married Willa K. Thompson. All of their married life has been spent in Abilene. Richard had enjoyed raising bird dogs and Missouri Fox Trotter horses. Along with being a life time businessman in Abilene, Richard was a member of the Abilene First Methodist Church, had served six years in the Army Reserves, was past President of Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Eisenhower Foundation Board, the Kansas Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association and served on many committees in the Missouri Fox Trotter Horse Breed Association. He is also preceded in death by his mother and brother-in-law, Vince Gurucharri.

He is survived by: wife, Willa Danner of Abilene; three daughters, Angela Danner of Prairie Village, Amy (Steve) Flinn of St. George, Nicki (John) Anderson of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Landon Flinn, Hayden Anderson, twins Millie and James Homer; twin sisters, Jane Gurucharri of Columbia Missouri, Jane (John) Inman of Virginia Beach, Virginia and four nieces.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 25th, with Dr. J. Tal Tittsworth officiating. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:00 PM Monday, July 24th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.