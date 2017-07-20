Police arrest one suspect after Kansas armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for armed robbery and asking the public to help with additional details.

Just before 10p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a fast-food restaurant in the 1100 Block of South Kansas Avenue in Topeka after report of an armed robbery, according to a media release.

Police saw two suspects running from the business and caught one of them. Police booked Brendon Randell Thompson, 30, Topeka, for requested charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault. He has a previous drug conviction in Shawnee County.

A second person of interest was located a short time later and it was determined he was not involved. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police.

