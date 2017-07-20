The Salina Post

Outsourcing company plans to bring 400 jobs to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita officials say an outsourcing firm plans to bring about 400 jobs to the city.

Mayor Jeff Longwell announced Thursday that Faneuil, a Virginia-based business services outsourcing firm will open a location in Wichita.

The company plans to eventually move to the Union Station area downtown.

The company says on its website that it employs about 5,500 people nationwide in more than 20 locations.

Workforce Centers of South-Central Kansas will host a job fair related to the announcement Tuesday at the Wichita Workforce Center

