Mary Maxine Apple, first child of Kenneth and Ruth Ballou, was born in Delphos, Kansas, and passed away on July Monday, July 17, 2017 at age 94 in Staunton, VA.

Mary attended Delphos schools, graduating with the class of 1941, she then attended Brown-Mackie Business College in Kansas City, Kansas.

Maxine was active for many years with the Camp Fire Girls as a leader and organizer. She was active in the United Methodist Church, holding various offices in the church and United Methodist Women. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, Churchville, Virginia. She retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department with 17 years of service. Upon retirement, Maxine moved to Ocala, Florida, where she was an active member and served on staff at Ocala West United Methodist Church.

In 2004, Maxine moved back to Virginia, residing in Chesapeake where she was active in neighborhood and church activities. In 2013, she moved to Staunton, Virginia.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Janie Murrell and husband, Bob, Suffolk, Virginia and Kathleen Rose and husband, Tom, Staunton, Virginia; grandchildren, Julie and husband, Jeff Randall, Westford, Massachusetts, Bryan Murrell and wife, Courtney, Portsmouth, Virginia, David Rose, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Danielle Cruz and husband, Carlos, Apopka, Florida; great grandchildren, Dylan Murrell, Asenath Beck, Sarai Cruz, Emily Murrell, Ayden Rose, Jack Randall, and Aubrey Cruz. She is also survived by brother, LaVerne Ballou and wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Barbara Ballou of Kansas.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruth Ballou; sister, Dorothy Ruth Curtis, brother, Alvin Eugene Ballou; niece, Nancy Ballou; nephew, Larry Ballou; great grandson, Brandon Murrell.

Graveside services will be held at the Delphos Cemetery on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Delphos Museum or Delphos United Methodist Church.