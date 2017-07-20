Police: Kan. man jailed after crash in truck stolen from dealer

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and stolen vehicle charges

Just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police took a report of a stolen Silver 2004 Nissan Titan truck from Signature Autoplex, 512 East Fulton in Garden City, according to a media release.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed the stolen Nissan traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street in Garden City.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle fled from police. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Highway 50 and Towns Road where the driver identified as Larry Briscoe Jr., 37, Garden City, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a telephone pole.

Police arrested Briscoe Jr. without incident or injury. He is being held in the Finney County Jail on possible charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine, Fleeing and Eluding, Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Driving while License Suspended and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The vehicle is valued at $10,500.